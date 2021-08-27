AP source: Cavs getting Markkanen from Bulls in 3-way trade

FILE - Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, in this Friday, March 26, 2021, file photo. The Cavaliers have agreed to acquire restricted free agent forward Lauri Markkanen from Chicago in a three-way trade that will send forward Larry Nance Jr. from Cleveland to Portland, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) AP

The Cavaliers have agreed to acquire restricted free agent forward Lauri Markkanen from Chicago in a three-way trade that will send forward Larry Nance Jr. from Cleveland to Portland, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Friday.

Markkanen is coming to the Cavs in a sign-and-trade agreement, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement needs NBA approval before it can be completed.

ESPN first reported the three-way swap.

The Bulls are getting swingman Derrick Jones Jr. from the Trail Blazers along with a lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick.

Markkanen averaged 13,6 points and 5.3 rebounds in 51 games for the Bulls last season, his fourth with the club. He was the No. 7 overall pick by Minnesota in 2017.

Nance joined the Cavs in the 2017-18 season, coming over in a trade from the Lakers to play for the same as his father Larry Sr., who was an All-Star with Cleveland.