Wacha scheduled to start for Tampa Bay against Baltimore

Tampa Bay Rays (80-48, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (40-87, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Michael Wacha (2-4, 5.78 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) Orioles: John Means (5-6, 3.50 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +174, Rays -204; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays head to face the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

The Orioles are 19-42 in home games in 2020. Baltimore has slugged .404 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .530.

The Rays are 39-25 in road games. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .238 batting average as a team this season, Randy Arozarena leads the team with a mark of .272.

The Rays won the last meeting 6-3. Shane McClanahan recorded his ninth victory and Mike Zunino went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Tampa Bay. Matt Harvey registered his 14th loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mullins leads the Orioles with 57 extra base hits and is batting .308.

Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 30 home runs and is batting .232.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 2-8, .256 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Rays: 9-1, .275 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 45 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Jorge Mateo: (back/hip).

Rays: Matt Wisler: (finger), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), J.P. Feyereisen: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (hip), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Ji-Man Choi: (hamstring).