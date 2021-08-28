Sports

Chelsea survives with 10 men to hold Liverpool 1-1 in EPL

By ROB HARRIS AP Global Soccer Writer

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta, second left, and Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, third left, clash following Liverpool's equaliser during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield, Liverpool, England, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
LIVERPOOL, England

Their first goals of the season conceded, their first points dropped. Still, little could separate Liverpool and Chelsea when the title contenders drew 1-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Chelsea should be the most satisfied after surviving playing half of the game at Anfield with 10 men after Reece James was sent off for blocking the ball on the line with his right hand.

But the equalizer scored by Mohamed Salah from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time — canceling out Kai Havertz’s header from James’ corner — was about as threatening as Liverpool got in front of goal.

The flare-up between both sets of players after the penalty was also about as fiery as it got.

The hosts were unable to breakdown a reconfigured Chelsea defense that held off the home threat through a disciplined defensive display.

It leaves Liverpool and Chelsea on seven points, and with Tottenham the last remaining side that can make it three wins out of three if it beats Watford on Sunday.

