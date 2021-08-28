Yordy Reyna breaks tie, DC United beats Union 3-1

Yordy Reyna knocked in a rebound early in the second half, sparking D.C. United a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.

Reyna was falling when he got his foot up to flick in a rebound after Andre Blake made a spectacular save on a header from Ola Kamara.

Ramon Abila, who joined the club two weeks ago, iced the game with a goal early in stoppage time.

Kamara scored his 12th goal, tied for second in the league, on a penalty kick in the first half. He has eight goals in the last nine matches.

D.C. United (9-10-3) had lost three straight games and nine of 10 against the Union (8-6-8), who would have moved into a three-way tie for second in the Eastern Conference with a win.

Philadelphia, which is winless in eight straight on the road, opened the scoring with an own goal in the 22nd minute.