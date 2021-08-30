Weekend Sports in Brief

MLB

NEW YORK (AP) — Javier Báez and his New York Mets teammates turned the boos at Citi Field to cheers this weekend — and then turned their thumbs upside down at fans.

Báez launched a 444-foot home run Sunday in a 9-4 win over the Washington Nationals. Later, he said Mets players have been flashing the thumbs-down gesture after hits as a response to fans who have jeered the club during a rough August.

“When we don’t get success, we’re going to get booed,” Báez said. “So they’re going to get booed when we have success.”

Mets President Sandy Alderson swiftly condemned Báez's remarks and the signs.

NFL

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints are planning to practice at the home of the Dallas Cowboys for three days this week after evacuating because of Hurricane Ida, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The team is scheduled to hold workouts Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at AT&T Stadium before taking a break heading into the regular season, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the club wasn’t discussing its plans publicly. The Saints are supposed to open at home Sept. 12 against Green Bay.

— By AP Sports Writer Brett Martel.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings signed five-time Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith to a four-year contract extension on Sunday, securing the team’s longest-tenured player for what could be the remainder of his decorated career.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Smith has a league-leading 28 interceptions among all safeties since he entered the NFL in 2012. Only Hall of Famer Paul Krause (150) has started more games at safety in Vikings history than Smith (129).

According to a person with knowledge of the deal, speaking on condition of anonymity because the terms were not being announced, the new contract is worth $64 million with a little more than $26 million guaranteed.

— By AP Sports Writer Dave Campbell.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars traded backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to Philadelphia on Saturday for a conditional draft pick in 2022. The Jaguars received a sixth-round pick that would become a fifth-rounder if Minshew plays 50% of snaps in three games.

Minshew joins a QB room that already has starter Jalen Hurts and veteran backup Joe Flacco. The Eagles cut third-string quarterback Nick Mullens to make room for Minshew.

Former Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell, who drafted Minshew in the sixth round in 2019, now serves as a personnel executive in Philadelphia.

GOLF

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Clutch down the stretch and for six dynamic playoff holes, Patrick Cantlay put a fitting end to an epic battle with Bryson DeChambeau by making an 18-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to win the BMW Championship on Sunday.

DeChambeau missed a 6-foot putt for 59 on Friday and missed four birdie putts to win in regulation and in the playoff Sunday. And then he missed the most important putt of the week from just inside 10 feet to extend the playoff.

Cantlay made putts from 8 feet for par, 8 feet for bogey and 20 feet for birdie on the final three holes of regulation for a 6-under 66, the last one to force a playoff at Caves Valley in the PGA Tour’s first appearance in Baltimore in nearly 60 years. He holed par putts of 6 feet and 7 feet on the 18th hole in the playoff.

The last one gave him the victory, his PGA Tour-leading third of the season and fifth overall.

CONWY, Wales (AP) — Top-ranked amateur Rose Zhang capped off an unbeaten week as the Americans won six of the eight singles matches Saturday to beat Great Britain & Ireland in the Curtis Cup.

Zhang went 4-0-1 for the week at Conwy Golf Club, finishing with a 1-up victory over Emily Toy in the anchor match. By then, the United States had won so many matches that the Curtis Cup had already been clinched.

That added to a 12 1/2-7 1/2 victory for the United States, which extended its dominance in the premier team event for women’s amateur golf. Since the Curtis Cup began in 1932, the Americans now lead the series 30-8-3.

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (AP) — Joe Durant made a 5-foot bogey putt on the par-4 18th for a one-stroke victory over Bernhard Langer in The Ally Challenge.

The 57-year-old Durant closed with a 4-under 68 in windy conditions to finish at 17-under 199 at Warwick Hills. He won for the fourth time on the PGA Tour Champions after winning four times on the PGA Tour.

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Rasmus Hojgaard shot a 7-under 63 and won the European Masters by a stroke when Bernd Wiesberger closed with a bogey after hitting into green-side water.

The 20-year-old Hojgaard finished at 13-under 267 for his third European Tour victory. The Dane eagled the par-5 14th and played the final six holes in 5 under.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Adam Svensson won the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, closing with a 4-under 67 for a two-stroke victory in the second of three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events.

AUTO RACING

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Blaney won for the second consecutive week when the race Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway ended under caution in overtime with a typical fiery finish.

Tyler Reddick took the 16th and final spot in the playoffs with a seventh-place finish. Reddick needed only to beat Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Dillon and hope for a repeat winner to earn his first playoff berth.

Reddick and Dillon were both in contention to make a desperate last gasp push for the win in the two-lap overtime sprint to the finish. But Blaney, who was second on the restart, cleared traffic with a push from Corey LaJoie and was well ahead of the pack when a crash ended the race.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Justin Haley used a late push from Daniel Hamric to edge Kaulig Racing teammate AJ Allmendinger and win the rain-delayed Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday.

Haley shed tears after crossing the finish line, his third victory at Daytona. It was his fourth win in the last last seven Xfinity races on superspeedways and the fifth for Kaulig over that same stretch.

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Max Verstappen won a rain-soaked Belgian Grand Prix when it was finally called off Sunday after it restarted under a safety car nearly three hours later than its scheduled time.

The race was shortened to last one hour with only half points awarded to the winner, who needed to complete only two laps to win.

Red Bull driver Verstappen was leading from Williams driver George Russell and Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton on Lap 4 when the restarted race ended after roughly 10 minutes with rain still lashing down.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Jackson Surma drove in four runs and Ethan Van Belle struck out eight as Michigan beat Ohio 5-2 on Sunday in the championship game of the Little League World Series.

The team from Taylor North Little League delivered the first LLWS title for the state of Michigan since 1959.

HORSE RACING

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality won the $1.25 million Travers Stakes on Saturday, holding off Midnight Bourbon in a stirring stretch duel at Saratoga Race Course for his eighth victory in nine career starts.

The 152nd running of the so-called Mid-Summer Derby had a field of seven 3-year-olds, and only Midnight Bourbon, the runner-up in the Preakness, offered a challenge for the reigning 2-year-old champion. The two led the field from the gate, with Midnight Bourbon setting the pace. He was ahead by as much as 3 1/2 lengths down the back stretch before Essential Quality began to close.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Hilary Knight had two goals and an assist to break Cammi Granato’s U.S. points record in women’s world hockey championship play, helping the Americans beat Japan 10-2 on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

Knight tied Granato at 78 points with a goal in the first and broke the mark with an assist in the second. Knight added her record-extending 47th goal in the event in the third. With 80 points, the eight-time world champion trails only former Canadian stars Hayley Wickenheiser (86) and Jayna Hefford (83).

TENNIS

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Ilya Ivashka beat Mikael Ymer 6-0, 6-2 on Saturday in the Winston-Salem Open to become the first player from Belarus to win an ATP Tour singles title in 18 years.

Ranked 63rd in the world, the 27-year-old Ivashka is the lowest-ranked champion in the event’s 10-year history, and the sixth player this season ranked outside the top 50 to win an ATP Tour title.

Max Mirnyi was the last Belarusian winner — in 2003 at Rotterdam.

OBITUARY

LONDON (AP) — Jacques Rogge, who oversaw an era of political and financial stability in the Olympic movement after its worst ethics scandal and pursued a hard line against doping during his 12 years as IOC president, has died, the Olympic organization said Sunday. He was 79.

The International Olympic Committee announced his death without giving details. Rogge’s health had visibly declined when he attended Olympic events since his presidency ended in 2013.