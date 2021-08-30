Burnes, Brewers to take on Cueto, Giants

Milwaukee Brewers (79-52, first in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (84-46, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (8-4, 2.23 ERA, .94 WHIP, 180 strikeouts) Giants: Johnny Cueto (7-6, 3.81 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants +126, Brewers -146; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Avisail Garcia and the Brewers will take on the Giants Monday.

The Giants are 42-19 on their home turf. San Francisco has a team on-base percentage of .319, led by Buster Posey with a mark of .399.

The Brewers are 43-23 in road games. Milwaukee is hitting a collective .233 this season, led by Kolten Wong with an average of .286.

The Giants won the last meeting 5-4. Tony Watson earned his fourth victory and Brandon Belt went 1-for-1 with a home run and two RBIs for San Francisco. Brad Boxberger took his third loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Yastrzemski is second on the Giants with 48 extra base hits and is batting .223.

Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 53 extra base hits and is slugging .486.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .209 batting average, 2.80 ERA

Brewers: 5-5, .226 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Anthony DeSclafani: (undisclosed), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Kris Bryant: (side), Donovan Solano: (health protocols), Evan Longoria: (hand).

Brewers: Angel Perdomo: (back), Freddy Peralta: (shoulder), Jandel Gustave: (covid-19), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (hip), Tyrone Taylor: (oblique), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Eduardo Escobar: (hamstring).