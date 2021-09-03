Henderson leads Delaware rally past Maine 34-24

Nolan Henderson threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns, and Delaware rallied to beat Maine 34-24 Thursday night in the season and Colonial Athletic Association opener for both teams.

Ranked No. 5 in the FCS, Delaware built a 17-0 lead before the Black Bears scored 24 straight and led by seven at halftime.

Henderson connected with Thyrick Pitts on a 66-yard scoring pass early in the third quarter to tie it. Ryan Coe's 20-yard field goal with 4:41 left in the third put the Blue Hens up for good. Khory Spruill's 2-yard scoring plunge ended an eight play, 77-yard drive to help seal it with 8:01 left to play.

Gene Coleman finished with 120 yards receiving on five receptions with a touchdown, and Pitts had 116 yards receiving on five receptions and a score.

Maine's Joe Fagnano threw for 280 yards and two scores and was intercepted twice.