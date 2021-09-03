Bumgarner expected to start for Arizona against Seattle

Seattle Mariners (72-62, third in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (45-90, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Tyler Anderson (6-9, 4.13 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 111 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (7-9, 4.37 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +110, Mariners -130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Seattle will meet on Friday.

The Diamondbacks are 28-38 on their home turf. The Arizona pitching staff averages 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, Merrill Kelly leads them with a mark of 7.5.

The Mariners have gone 32-33 away from home. The Seattle offense has compiled a .221 batting average as a team this season, Ty France leads the team with a mark of .294.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Rojas leads the Diamondbacks with 11 home runs and is batting .271.

Kyle Seager leads the Mariners with 85 RBIs and is batting .214.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .231 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .230 batting average, 2.65 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: (covid-19), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).

Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anthony Misiewicz: (forearm), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Diego Castillo: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Jake Fraley: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).