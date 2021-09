Alexander, Tigers to face Gutierrez, Reds

Detroit Tigers (63-72, third in the AL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (72-63, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (2-2, 4.34 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (9-5, 4.03 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -186, Tigers +158; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers travel to play the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

The Reds are 37-31 on their home turf. Cincinnati hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .327 this season, led by Jesse Winker with a mark of .394.

The Tigers are 28-37 on the road. Detroit has a team on-base percentage of .305, led by Robbie Grossman with a mark of .354.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 59 extra base hits and is slugging .579.

Jeimer Candelario leads the Tigers with 50 extra base hits and is batting .274.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .220 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Tigers: 4-6, .240 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Brad Brach: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (intercostal).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Jake Rogers: (arm).