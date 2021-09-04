Boyd scheduled to start for Tigers at Reds

Detroit Tigers (64-72, third in the AL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (72-64, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matthew Boyd (3-7, 3.50 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Reds: Tyler Mahle (10-5, 3.58 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 174 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -202, Tigers +170; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers head to take on the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

The Reds are 37-32 on their home turf. Cincinnati is hitting a collective batting average of .250 this season, led by Nick Castellanos with an average of .321.

The Tigers have gone 29-37 away from home. The Detroit offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, Jonathan Schoop leads the team with a mark of .282.

The Tigers won the last meeting 15-5. Derek Holland notched his third victory and Jeimer Candelario went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs for Detroit. Vladimir Gutierrez took his sixth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Votto leads the Reds with 28 home runs and has 84 RBIs.

Candelario leads the Tigers with 53 extra base hits and is batting .279.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .224 batting average, 4.72 ERA, outscored by five runs

Tigers: 4-6, .263 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Brad Brach: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (intercostal).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Jake Rogers: (arm).