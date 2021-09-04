Willis leads Liberty to 48-7 victory over Campbell in opener

Malik Willis threw for a touchdown and ran for another, and Liberty opened the season with a 48-7 victory over Campbell on Saturday night.

Willis threw a 35-yard TD pass to Demario Douglas to open the scoring and scored on a 12-yard run with 25 seconds left in the first half for a 27-7 lead. Liberty added rushing touchdowns by Joshua Mack and Shedro Louis in the third quarter for a 34-7 lead.

Willis was 15-of-23 passing for 217 yards before giving way to Johnathan Bennett, who threw a 27-yard score to Jaivian Lofton. Mack, the leading active career rusher in FBS with 3,636 yards coming into the game, finished with 60 and would have had a second touchdown but fumbled near the goal line with teammate CJ Daniels recovering for the score.

Hajj-Malik Williams passed 40 yards to Caleb Snead for the FCS Camels' only score.

Liberty won its 12th consecutive game at Williams Stadium, a program record. The Flames finished No. 17 in the final Associated Press poll last fall after a 10-1 season and a bowl victory.