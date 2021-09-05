Lynx use big fourth to rout Mystics 93-75

Napheesa Collier scored 21 points and Aerial Powers added 20 to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Washington Mystics 93-75 on Saturday night.

The Lynx (18-9) have won 13 of 15, including five straight victories to move into a tie for third in the standings with Seattle. Washington (10-17) is tied with the New York Liberty for the final playoff spot.

The Mystics welcomed back Tina Charles, who missed four games with a left gluteal strain. She had 12 points and eight rebounds in 25 minutes. Washington was missing Elena Delle Donne and Myisha Hines-Allen with injuries.

Washington trailed by 15 at the half, but rallied within 64-62 before the Lynx scored the last basket of the third quarter. Minnesota then scored the first 15 points of the fourth to take control and lead 81-62 with 6:23 left on Rachel Banham’s 3-pointer. She finished with 13 points and eight assists.

Ariel Atkins scored 25 points for Washington.

MERCURY 87, FEVER 65

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Brittney Griner scored 22 points, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Kia Nurse each added 14 and Phoenix used a big third quarter to beat the Fever for the Mercury’s eighth straight victory.

Phoenix closed the third quarter on a 18-0 run, highlighted by Sophie Cunningham’s two 3-pointers in 12 seconds, to build a 76-53 lead. Indiana was held to just nine points in the quarter, while Phoenix scored 36.

Phoenix was 1 of 11 from distance in the first half, but made 11 of 11 free throws to stay within 44-40. The Mercury made 7 of 8 3-pointers in the third to take control.

Griner made her fifth career 3-pointer, in her 13th 20-point game this season, and Brianna Turner grabbed 11 rebounds for Phoenix (17-10).

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (6-20) with 18 points.