Arihara scheduled to start for Texas against Arizona

Texas Rangers (50-88, fifth in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (45-94, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kohei Arihara (2-3, 6.19 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (3-3, 4.11 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -154, Rangers +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers travel to face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks are 28-42 on their home turf. The Arizona offense has compiled a .235 batting average as a team this season, Pavin Smith leads the team with a mark of .271.

The Rangers have gone 19-51 away from home. Texas has slugged .374 this season. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a mark of .477.

The Rangers won the last meeting 3-1. Jordan Lyles recorded his eighth victory and Jason Martin went 1-for-4 with two RBIs for Texas. Zac Gallen registered his ninth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Rojas leads the Diamondbacks with 11 home runs and is batting .269.

Garcia leads the Rangers with 53 extra base hits and is slugging .477.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 1-9, .202 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .252 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: (covid-19), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (health protocols), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Nick Snyder: (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Mike Foltynewicz: (covid-19), Dane Dunning: (covid-19), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Drew Anderson: (covid-19), Eli White: (elbow), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Andy Ibanez: (hamstring), Brock Holt: (covid-19), Ronald Guzman: (knee).