Short-handed Mercury rally past Dream for 10th straight win

Shey Peddy made three free throws with 3.8 seconds left and the short-handed Phoenix Mercury rallied to beat the Atlanta Dream 76-75 on Wednesday night for their 10th straight victory.

Peddy scored 10 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter, with her last free throw giving Phoenix — playing without stars Diana Taurasi (ankle) and Brittney Griner (personal reasons) — its first lead of the game. The Mercury trailed by 16 points in the second half.

Atlanta’s Courtney Williams went 1 for 2 at the line with 33.9 seconds left to give Atlanta a 75-71 lead. Peddy made a floater in the lane at the other end and Williams missed a long jumper, setting up Peddy’s play in transition. Peddy dribbled down and stopped at the top of the 3-point line before getting fouled from behind by Elizabeth Williams as she was shooting a shot that nearly banked in.

Skylar Diggins-Smith added 13 points for Phoenix (19-10). Courtney Williams had 20 points, 14 rebounds and five assists for Atlanta (7-21). The Dream ended an 11-game losing streak Sunday. Atlanta led 48-34 lead at halftime.

ACES 102, LYNX 81

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jackie Young scored a career-high 29 points and had 10 rebounds, A’ja Wilson added 20 points and Las Vegas beat Minnesota.

Young, in her third season out of Notre Dame, went 14 for 19 from the field to top her previous best of 27 points set in May.

Riquna Williams scored all 16 of her points in the first half for Las Vegas (21-8), which missed a chance to clinch a first-round bye in the playoff with Phoenix won earlier Wednesday. Chelsea Gray had a season-high 14 assists and Dearica Hamby returned from injury to score 14 points.

Napheesa Collier scored 18 points for Minnesota (18-10).