Lopez, White Sox to face Manaea, Athletics

Chicago White Sox (80-59, first in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (75-64, third in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (3-1, 2.08 ERA, .72 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) Athletics: Sean Manaea (8-9, 3.91 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 165 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -138, White Sox +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Chicago will face off on Thursday.

The Athletics are 38-32 in home games in 2020. Oakland has a team on-base percentage of .313, led by Starling Marte with a mark of .383.

The White Sox have gone 34-35 away from home. Chicago is slugging .420 as a unit. Jose Abreu leads the team with a slugging percentage of .494.

The Athletics won the last meeting 5-1. Frankie Montas notched his 12th victory and Matt Chapman went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Oakland. Dallas Keuchel registered his ninth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 64 extra base hits and is batting .272.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 56 extra base hits and 103 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .254 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by one run

White Sox: 6-4, .283 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chris Bassitt: (face), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Seth Brown: (covid-19), Tony Kemp: (wrist), Mitch Moreland: (wrist).

White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Lance Lynn: (knee), Lucas Giolito: (hamstring), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: (knee), Adam Engel: (shoulder), Tim Anderson: (hamstring).