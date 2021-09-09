Fedde scheduled to start for Nationals at Braves

Washington Nationals (58-81, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (73-65, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (6-9, 5.27 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) Braves: Huascar Ynoa (4-5, 3.19 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -226, Nationals +187; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Juan Soto and the Nationals will take on the Braves Thursday.

The Braves are 34-33 in home games in 2020. Atlanta is averaging 4.7 RBIs per game this season. Adam Duvall leads the team with 98 total runs batted in.

The Nationals are 25-42 in road games. Washington has hit 159 home runs as a team this season. Juan Soto leads the team with 25, averaging one every 17.1 at-bats.

The Nationals won the last meeting 4-2. Austin Voth earned his fourth victory and Soto went 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Washington. Richard Rodriguez took his third loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 67 extra base hits and is batting .260.

Soto leads the Nationals with 129 hits and has 82 RBIs.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .236 batting average, 3.92 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .263 batting average, 6.65 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (elbow), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Kyle McGowin: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Gerardo Parra: (knee), Jordy Mercer: (calf).