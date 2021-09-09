Two familiar faces announced as head coaches of Columbus’ new pro soccer teams

The inaugural head coaches of Columbus’ newest sports teams were unveiled Thursday morning, and both are already familiar faces to the city.

The Columbus Rapids, an indoor soccer team, is the city’s latest pro sports organization. It’ll play in the National Indoor Soccer League (NISL) as one of the four founding members, and operate a men’s and separate women’s team.

The coaches were announced during a Thursday morning press conference at the Civic Center: Eddie Miranda, who coaches the Glenwood School soccer team in Phenix City, will coach the men. Miguel Galindo, volunteer assistant coach for Columbus State’s women’s soccer team, will coach the Rapids women.

“For (indoor soccer) to be back in Columbus, it’s a game changer,” Miranda said. “It’s exactly what this city needs. ... Soccer has grown over the years, and for it to return, it’s perfect. Perfect timing.”

Miranda’s soccer experience includes the areas of player, referee, personal trainer and coach. He’s a Columbus native, and in 2011 served as an assistant the CSU women’s soccer team. He helped found Smiths United FC, a club soccer organization in Smiths Station, Alabama, in 2014.

Galindo has worked on the analysis and recruiting side for CSU soccer for around nine months. Before that, he coached six years at AFC Lightning, a club soccer organization based out of Peachtree City.

Galindo’s coaching roots date back to 2010, when he coached Northside Middle School in Greenwood, South Carolina.

“One of the main reasons I took this job was because I think about the under-16, under-17 girls I coach. I think about the 8-year-old girl who has aspirations and goals to further her game,” Galindo said. “And I want to bring that same mindset to these women that come and join this organization.”

The Rapids will play their home matches at the Civic Center starting in late December. The team will host trials later this fall.

The league

The Rapids are Columbus’ first professional indoor soccer team since the Comets, which played during the Eastern Indoor Soccer League’s 1997 season before relocating to Biloxi as the Mississippi Beach Kings. The team played 24 games and finished that season with of 3 wins, 21 losses and 3 shootout losses. The EISL folded after two seasons.

The National Indoor Soccer League, which has its league office in Georgia, was founded in January 2021. The league, breaking away from the past traditional leagues, will be the first professional indoor soccer league that will operate separate men’s and women’s divisions, hosting doubleheaders on each game day at its respective arenas in each market, according to a league release.

The league’s other members, so far, are the Fayetteville Fury (North Carolina) and the Memphis Americans (Tennessee). One unnamed team will be announced soon, the Ledger-Enquirer previously reported, to complete the league’s inaugural list of clubs.

Each game will last under two hours, the release said, with a 30-minute intermission between matches. Nike will serve as the league’s uniform and apparel partner for the league’s first five years.