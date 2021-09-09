Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Austin Anderson 52, Round Rock Westwood 14
¶ Austin High 38, Kyle Lehman 30
¶ Cypress Park 59, Rosenberg Lamar 20
¶ Del Rio 58, Laredo Martin 6
¶ Denton Guyer 37, Mansfield Lake Ridge 6
¶ Edinburg 48, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0
¶ EP Montwood 29, EP Burges 13
¶ Fort Bend Clements 59, Pasadena 0
¶ FW Paschal 30, Irving 24
¶ Houston Memorial 31, Klein 17
¶ Houston Westside 34, Fort Bend Austin 25
¶ Irving Nimitz 51, Carrollton Creekview 21
¶ Katy Mayde Creek 11, Aldine Nimitz 7
¶ Katy Morton Ranch 24, Alief Hastings 0
¶ Keller 34, Hurst Bell 0
¶ Killeen 42, Waco 6
¶ Klein Forest 56, Alief Elsik 0
¶ McAllen Rowe 57, Brownsville Lopez 17
¶ McKinney Boyd 30, Richardson Pearce 7
¶ Mesquite 21, Grand Prairie 14
¶ North Garland 57, Richardson Berkner 51
¶ Odessa 52, Lubbock Coronado 35
¶ SA Northside Marshall 23, SA Northside Stevens 20
¶ SA Reagan 31, SA Northside Clark 10
¶ Spring 69, Tomball Memorial 21
¶ The Woodlands College Park 42, Cypress Lakes 0
CLASS 5A=
¶ Dallas Adams 31, Carrollton Smith 14
¶ Denton Braswell 38, Garland Sachse 28
¶ Fort Bend Hightower 41, Rosenberg Terry 0
¶ Fort Bend Marshall 48, Galena Park 21
¶ Fort Bend Willowridge 57, Houston Northside 0
¶ Frisco Liberty 43, Prosper Rock Hill 36
¶ Frisco Wakeland 56, Frisco Centennial 2
¶ FW Carter-Riverside 34, FW Trimble Tech 12
¶ FW Southwest 17, Dallas Pinkston 6
¶ Humble Kingwood Park 42, Grand Oaks 14
¶ Mission Memorial 59, Pharr Valley View 14
¶ Montgomery 23, Beaumont United 19
¶ Pflugerville 22, Leander Glenn 7
¶ Roma 37, PSJA Southwest 14
¶ SA Brackenridge 35, SA Jefferson 7
¶ SA Wagner 41, Laredo Alexander 3
¶ Texarkana Texas 34, Forney 13
¶ Victoria East 60, CC Carroll 21
CLASS 4A=
¶ Canyon 16, Lubbock Estacado 13
¶ Dallas Roosevelt 24, FW Eastern Hills 19
¶ Little Cypress-Mauriceville 32, Jordan 6
¶ Splendora 48, Houston Kashmere 6
CLASS 3A=
¶ Columbus 49, Altair Rice 14
¶ Elysian Fields 41, Winona 0
¶ Odem 35, Santa Gertrudis Academy 7
CLASS 2A=
¶ Evadale 42, Merryville, La. 30
¶ Springlake-Earth 68, Happy 36
CLASS 1A=
¶ Avalon 62, Penelope 12
¶ Follett 60, Claude 12
¶ Jayton 56, Wilson 0
¶ Loop 64, Lazbuddie 28
¶ Oakwood 50, Trinidad 0
¶ Richland Springs 66, Coolidge 32
¶ Walnut Springs 46, Gholson 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
¶ Harlingen Marine Military 36, Monte Alto 0
¶ SA Town East Christian 62, New Braunfels Baptist 20
OTHER=
¶ Austin Northeast 61, Austin LBJ 6
¶ Jersey Village 31, Cypress Springs 23
¶ Longview East Texas Christian 40, Aquilla 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Austin William Travis vs. SA Highlands, ccd.
Killeen Harker Heights vs. Round Rock McNeil, ppd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
