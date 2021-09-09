Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Austin Anderson 52, Round Rock Westwood 14

¶ Austin High 38, Kyle Lehman 30

¶ Cypress Park 59, Rosenberg Lamar 20

¶ Del Rio 58, Laredo Martin 6

¶ Denton Guyer 37, Mansfield Lake Ridge 6

¶ Edinburg 48, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0

¶ EP Montwood 29, EP Burges 13

¶ Fort Bend Clements 59, Pasadena 0

¶ FW Paschal 30, Irving 24

¶ Houston Memorial 31, Klein 17

¶ Houston Westside 34, Fort Bend Austin 25

¶ Irving Nimitz 51, Carrollton Creekview 21

¶ Katy Mayde Creek 11, Aldine Nimitz 7

¶ Katy Morton Ranch 24, Alief Hastings 0

¶ Keller 34, Hurst Bell 0

¶ Killeen 42, Waco 6

¶ Klein Forest 56, Alief Elsik 0

¶ McAllen Rowe 57, Brownsville Lopez 17

¶ McKinney Boyd 30, Richardson Pearce 7

¶ Mesquite 21, Grand Prairie 14

¶ North Garland 57, Richardson Berkner 51

¶ Odessa 52, Lubbock Coronado 35

¶ SA Northside Marshall 23, SA Northside Stevens 20

¶ SA Reagan 31, SA Northside Clark 10

¶ Spring 69, Tomball Memorial 21

¶ The Woodlands College Park 42, Cypress Lakes 0

CLASS 5A=

¶ Dallas Adams 31, Carrollton Smith 14

¶ Denton Braswell 38, Garland Sachse 28

¶ Fort Bend Hightower 41, Rosenberg Terry 0

¶ Fort Bend Marshall 48, Galena Park 21

¶ Fort Bend Willowridge 57, Houston Northside 0

¶ Frisco Liberty 43, Prosper Rock Hill 36

¶ Frisco Wakeland 56, Frisco Centennial 2

¶ FW Carter-Riverside 34, FW Trimble Tech 12

¶ FW Southwest 17, Dallas Pinkston 6

¶ Humble Kingwood Park 42, Grand Oaks 14

¶ Mission Memorial 59, Pharr Valley View 14

¶ Montgomery 23, Beaumont United 19

¶ Pflugerville 22, Leander Glenn 7

¶ Roma 37, PSJA Southwest 14

¶ SA Brackenridge 35, SA Jefferson 7

¶ SA Wagner 41, Laredo Alexander 3

¶ Texarkana Texas 34, Forney 13

¶ Victoria East 60, CC Carroll 21

CLASS 4A=

¶ Canyon 16, Lubbock Estacado 13

¶ Dallas Roosevelt 24, FW Eastern Hills 19

¶ Little Cypress-Mauriceville 32, Jordan 6

¶ Splendora 48, Houston Kashmere 6

CLASS 3A=

¶ Columbus 49, Altair Rice 14

¶ Elysian Fields 41, Winona 0

¶ Odem 35, Santa Gertrudis Academy 7

CLASS 2A=

¶ Evadale 42, Merryville, La. 30

¶ Springlake-Earth 68, Happy 36

CLASS 1A=

¶ Avalon 62, Penelope 12

¶ Follett 60, Claude 12

¶ Jayton 56, Wilson 0

¶ Loop 64, Lazbuddie 28

¶ Oakwood 50, Trinidad 0

¶ Richland Springs 66, Coolidge 32

¶ Walnut Springs 46, Gholson 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ Harlingen Marine Military 36, Monte Alto 0

¶ SA Town East Christian 62, New Braunfels Baptist 20

OTHER=

¶ Austin Northeast 61, Austin LBJ 6

¶ Jersey Village 31, Cypress Springs 23

¶ Longview East Texas Christian 40, Aquilla 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Austin William Travis vs. SA Highlands, ccd.

Killeen Harker Heights vs. Round Rock McNeil, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

