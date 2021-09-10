Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Avon def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 25-15
Bison def. Dupree, 21-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-13
Brandon Valley def. Yankton, 25-12, 25-15, 25-16
Bridgewater-Emery def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-14, 25-8, 25-14
Burke def. St. Mary's, Neb., 25-21, 25-21, 24-26, 16-25, 15-11
Castlewood def. Lake Preston, 25-10, 25-22, 25-13
Colman-Egan def. Hamlin, 25-17, 25-22, 25-23
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Canistota, 25-7, 25-22, 25-11
Dell Rapids def. Tea Area, 25-16, 24-26, 25-19, 19-25, 15-12
Edgemont def. Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo., 21-25, 24-26, 25-10, 25-9, 15-9
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Canton, 25-13, 15-25, 19-25, 25-14, 15-11
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-22, 24-26, 25-15, 25-10
Ethan def. Menno, 25-19, 25-15, 25-15
Faulkton def. Potter County, 26-24, 26-12, 25-23
Florence/Henry def. Langford, 25-18, 25-11, 25-19
Freeman def. Gayville-Volin, 29-27, 25-22, 25-17
Great Plains Lutheran def. Wilmot, 25-16, 25-11, 25-14
Groton Area def. Sisseton, 26-24, 25-17, 25-16
Harrisburg def. Mitchell, 26-24, 25-12, 25-21
Highmore-Harrold def. Iroquois, 25-18, 22-25, 25-13, 25-11
Hulett, Wyo. def. Harding County, 17-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-11
Ipswich def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-11, 25-4, 25-14
Madison def. Lennox, 22-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-13
Milbank def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-16, 25-21, 25-20
Mobridge-Pollock def. Leola/Frederick, 25-18, 25-11, 25-11
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Hanson, 25-23, 25-19, 25-9
North Central Co-Op def. McLaughlin, 25-22, 25-11, 25-20
Philip def. Stanley County, 25-21, 25-20, 25-13
Platte-Geddes def. Bon Homme, 25-19, 25-21, 25-14
Rapid City Christian def. Faith, 25-14, 25-16, 25-16
Redfield def. Deuel, 24-26, 25-20, 25-19, 27-25
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Mitchell Christian, 25-5, 25-7, 25-9
Scotland def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-17, 25-15, 26-24
Sioux Falls Christian def. West Central, 25-2, 25-8, 25-14
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 26-24, 21-25, 25-18, 19-25, 15-11
Vermillion def. Tri-Valley, 16-25, 25-16, 18-25, 25-16, 15-10
Wagner def. Gregory, 25-20, 25-19, 25-17
Warner def. Northwestern, 25-13, 25-13, 25-19
Waubay/Summit def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-21, 25-8, 25-5
Webster def. Britton-Hecla, 25-16, 25-21, 25-18
Big East Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Chester def. Beresford, 25-13, 25-16, 25-19
Garretson def. Flandreau, 25-17, 25-12, 25-17
Second Round=
Beresford def. Sioux Valley, 25-16, 18-25, 25-19
Chester def. Baltic, 23-25, 25-20, 27-29, 25-16, 15-7
Semifinal=
Garretson def. McCook Central/Montrose, 20-25, 25-13, 27-25, 16-25, 15-13
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments