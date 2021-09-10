Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adrian 24, Crane 0
Jefferson 58, Gervais 8
Pilot Rock 36, Enterprise 32
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adrian 24, Crane 0
Jefferson 58, Gervais 8
Pilot Rock 36, Enterprise 32
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Meet the men’s and women’s coaches.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments