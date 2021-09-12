1st girl to play varsity football for Pekin ‘humble, tough’

Now that she’s made history, Mylee Hansen wants to make some kicks.

Hansen is the first girl on the Pekin varsity football team. The sophomore soccer standout will be handling kickoffs and extra points for the Dragons to start the season, the Pekin Daily Times reports.

“It’s exciting,” Hansen said about being a gridiron trailblazer.

“She’s very dedicated,” Pekin football coach Doug Nutter said.

“Mylee is a high-end varsity athlete who can help us win. Getting an automatic seven points on a touchdown is very important,” said Pekin assistant Zac Williams, who convinced Hansen to give placekicking a try this summer and has spearheaded her training.

Pekin girls soccer coach Edgar Sandoval said Hansen — his center back — scored seven goals off free kicks for the Dragons this past spring.

“Humble. Tough. An athlete. Strong leg,” Sandoval said. “Mylee is certainly up for this challenge,”

Hansen made her football debut in Pekin’s annual Red-White intra-squad game at Memorial Stadium. She wore the No. 23 home uniform, her pony tail sticking out under her helmet.

At 5-foot-5, 130 pounds, Hansen is the smallest player on the Pekin football roster. But she was a big part of the intra-squad game.

The game came to a halt just before the end of the scrimmage so Hansen could work on Friday night lights placekicks under game conditions with snapper Brayden Hoover and holder Scotty Jordan, the Dragons’ starting quarterback. And against a defense that tried to stop her.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

She was 4-for-6 on PAT’s and 3-for-4 on field goals from 27 yards out, just shy of her longest range in practice.

One PAT was blocked by an unblocked defender. One field goal try hit the crossbar and bounced over.

The Pekin crowd cheered on Hansen, especially the Fire Pit student cheering section, which yelled out “Mylee Hansen! Mylee Hansen! Mylee Hansen!”

“It was cool hearing my name,” Hansen said. “I was nervous out there, but only because of the adrenaline rush of getting a chance to kick during a game. I didn’t know I was going to get all those kicks.”

Her kickoffs went down the middle of the field and were returnable. She’s working on other options to make returns more difficult before Pekin’s season opener Friday at Rock Island.

Kicking a football and playing football have been learning experiences for Hansen this summer.

“Kicking a football is a lot like kicking a soccer ball, except football has more precise steps,” she said.

As for the game of football, Hansen is doing on-the-job training.

“The refs called a penalty for illegal procedure at our scrimmage,” she said. “I didn’t know what that was, so I had to ask someone. My teammates have been very nice, very helpful and very supportive. They help me when I ask questions. It’s hard for me to buckle my helmet, and they help me with that, too.”

Hansen played golf last fall for Pekin. She couldn’t return to the links this fall because she made the roster of the Eclipse Select Central Illinois 2006 girls soccer team, which plays in the Heartland Regional League of the Elite Club National League.

Williams approached Hansen about football in early April, when she was at a Pekin Pride club soccer practice at the Pekin Park District’s Koch Street complex.

“Mylee kept kicking the ball from her field to the field where my daughter was playing, so I went over and talked to her,” Williams said. “I’ve known Mylee for years, from Boys & Girls Club (of Pekin) sports programs and Broadmoor (Junior High School), where I teach and coach.”

The kicking conversation between Hansen and Williams resumed in June. Hansen went to Memorial Stadium to work with Williams and former Pekin placekicker Tim Burgener.

“We could see from the first kick that day that Mylee was a natural,” Williams said. “The football came off her foot perfectly. She just needed to work on her steps, get some reps, and get used to playing in a helmet and pads.”

After it was learned in late July that Pekin varsity placekicker Mason Nauman would have to miss the first few weeks of the season because of an injury, Hansen was moved into that spot.

She thinks her football experience will help her on the soccer pitch this fall.

“There’s never a time when I’m not doing something,” she said.

Hansen has a twin brother, Cooper Hansen, who is a golfer and basketball and baseball player at Delavan.

Mylee is the oldest of the twins, by 33 seconds. They’re 15 years old, born Jan. 20, 2006.

All six of Mylee’s older siblings were Pekin varsity athletes including Zac Hansen and Nate Bennett, who played football for the Dragons. Her sister Katelynn Hansen was a soccer player.