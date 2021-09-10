Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 37, Philadelphia George Washington 0
Archbishop Wood 49, Cheltenham 0
Athens 35, Towanda 0
Bald Eagle Area 50, North Penn-Mansfield 7
Belmont Charter 24, Dobbins/Randolph 0
Bermudian Springs 31, Susquehannock 14
Canton 21, South Williamsport 7
Carlisle 45, Cedar Crest 0
Central Dauphin 0, Manheim Township 0
Cochranton 41, Seneca 8
Dallas 45, Wilkes-Barre Area 0
Donegal 42, Eastern York 14
Erie Cathedral Prep 55, Warren 6
Fleetwood 41, Upper Perkiomen 0
Frankford 28, West Philadelphia 0
Greencastle Antrim 34, Delone 13
Greensburg Salem 34, Mount Pleasant 6
Hamburg 21, Mahanoy Area 0
Iroquois 28, Union City 18
Latin Charter 40, Roxborough 0
Ligonier Valley 55, Jeannette 0
Muncy 42, Wyalusing 8
North Penn 35, Pennsbury 0
Northwestern Lehigh 34, Southern Lehigh 19
Notre Dame-Green Pond 48, Salisbury 0
Octorara 55, Pottstown 13
Palmerton 41, Panther Valley 0
Philipsburg-Osceola 7, Huntingdon 6
Shippensburg 47, Dover 20
Spring Grove 39, Northern York 7
Sto-Rox 36, McGuffey 0
Tri-Valley 34, Pine Grove 0
Trinity 41, Yough 6
Upper St. Clair 48, Baldwin 14
Williams Valley 38, Schuylkill Haven 8
Wyoming Area 47, Nanticoke Area 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
East Stroudsburg North vs. Pocono Mountain East, ppd.
Ellwood City vs. Shenango, ppd.
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart vs. Beaver Falls, ppd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
