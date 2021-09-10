Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Herreid/Selby Area 62, Sunshine Bible Academy 6
Sioux Falls Jefferson 48, Rapid City Stevens 32
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
