Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Carver-Columbus 38, Kendrick 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dade County vs. Trion, ccd.

Lanier vs. Denmark, ccd.

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro vs. Mundy's Mill, ccd.

Pataula Charter vs. ACE Charter, ccd.

Pebblebrook vs. Miller Grove, ccd.

Rabun County vs. Walhalla, S.C., ccd.

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee vs. Asheville Reynolds, N.C., ccd.

West Laurens vs. Bradwell Institute, ccd.

Wheeler vs. Osborne, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

