Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Algoma 22, Suring 6
Alma/Pepin 28, Whitehall 8
Altoona 30, Baldwin-Woodville 21
Amherst 26, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 19
Arcadia 22, Westby 14
Arrowhead 49, Waukesha West 0
Athens 64, Almond-Bancroft 8
Auburndale 42, Pittsville 20
Augusta 44, Melrose-Mindoro 28
Badger 51, Wilmot Union 32
Bangor 49, Necedah 30
Baraboo 17, Stoughton 0
Bay Port 26, West De Pere 21
Belmont 44, Wonewoc- Center/Weston 7
Blair-Taylor 36, Independence/Gilmanton 14
Bloomer 56, Cameron 28
Brodhead/Juda 47, Richland Center 10
Brookfield Central def. West Allis Central, forfeit
Brookfield East 62, West Allis Nathan Hale 22
Burlington 20, Westosha Central 17
Campbellsport 30, Laconia 0
Cashton 35, Luther 18
Catholic Memorial 54, New Berlin West 0
Cedar Grove-Belgium 35, Oostburg 13
Cedarburg 41, West Bend West 0
Clayton 42, Cornell 6
Cochrane-Fountain City 48, Eleva-Strum 8
Colby 29, Edgar 14
Colfax def. Cadott, forfeit
Columbus 54, Horicon/Hustisford 7
Cuba City 32, Belleville 7
Cumberland 46, Spooner 24
D.C. Everest 35, Appleton West 10
Darlington 66, Parkview/Albany 0
De Pere 21, Ashwaubenon 0
De Soto 44, Boscobel 6
DeForest 53, Janesville Craig 0
Durand 45, Neillsville/Granton 8
East Dubuque, Ill. 58, Deerfield 20
Eau Claire North def. Chippewa Falls, forfeit
Edgewood 42, Whitewater 0
Elkhorn Area 21, Delavan-Darien 0
Ellsworth 53, Somerset 0
Elmwood/Plum City 32, Glenwood City 20
Evansville 41, Edgerton 14
Fall Creek def. Stanley-Boyd, forfeit
Flambeau 22, Lake Holcombe 20
Florence 48, Sevastopol 6
Fort Atkinson 35, Sauk Prairie 6
Franklin 62, Racine Park 6
Frederic 42, Washburn 8
Freedom 35, Marinette 8
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 54, Viroqua 7
Gilman 56, Bowler/Gresham 8
Grafton 49, Wisconsin Lutheran 7
Green Bay Preble 20, Sheboygan South 14, OT
Greendale 37, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 0
Greenfield 44, Cudahy 0
Greenwood 24, Phillips 20
Hamilton 28, Germantown 12
Hartford Union 35, West Bend East 14
Highland 29, Ithaca 21
Hilbert 53, Random Lake 6
Hillsboro 36, Riverdale 34
Howards Grove 25, Manitowoc Lutheran 14
Hudson 26, Menomonie 7
Hurley 61, Ladysmith 12
Iola-Scandinavia 42, Loyal 0
Kaukauna 46, Oshkosh North 14
Kenosha Indian Trail def. Racine Case, forfeit
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 42, Kenosha Christian Life 7
Kenosha Tremper 42, Racine Horlick 41
Kettle Moraine 29, Oconomowoc 26
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 44, Ripon 7
Kewaunee 40, Clintonville 6
Kiel 20, New Holstein 0
Kimberly 26, Appleton North 20
Kingdom Prep Lutheran 52, Dominican 6
Kingsford, Mich. 45, Shawano 18
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 64, Roncalli 0
La Crosse Central 36, Onalaska 33
Lake Country Lutheran 45, Racine St. Catherine's 14
Lake Mills 21, Watertown Luther Prep 20, OT
Lakeside Lutheran 32, Turner 31, OT
Lancaster 46, Fennimore 19
Little Chute 31, Denmark 27
Lodi 38, Big Foot 6
Lourdes Academy 26, Cambria-Friesland 22
Luxemburg-Casco 40, Wrightstown 21
Madison Memorial 35, Madison East 6
Manitowoc Lincoln 48, Green Bay East 7
Marathon 28, Bonduel 16
Markesan 50, Dodgeland 27
Marquette University 28, Menomonee Falls 13
Marshall 28, Clinton 6
Marshfield 52, Wausau East 0
Martin Luther 26, University School of Milwaukee 13
Mayville 66, North Fond du Lac 0
McFarland 27, East Troy 10
Medford Area 45, Lakeland 20
Menasha 63, Sheboygan North 28
Menominee Indian def. Northland Pines, forfeit
Middleton 55, Madison La Follette 12
Milwaukee King 25, Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 6
Milwaukee Riverside University 58, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 0
Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir 58, Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 0
Mineral Point 22, Black Hawk/Warren IL 16
Mondovi 48, Osseo-Fairchild 6
Monona Grove 33, Reedsburg Area 13
Monroe 18, Jefferson 7
Mosinee 46, Merrill 0
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 29, Portage 26
Muskego 20, Mukwonago 14
Neenah 21, Fond du Lac 7
Nekoosa def. Manawa, forfeit
New Auburn 28, Tigerton/Marion 26
New Glarus/Monticello 28, Prairie du Chien 27
New Lisbon 31, Royall 6
New Richmond 42, Superior 28
Northwestern 63, Barron 6
Notre Dame 58, Green Bay West 12
Oak Creek 21, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 18
Oconto 2, Peshtigo 0
Oconto Falls 38, Crivitz 35
Oregon 34, Janesville Parker 20
Osceola 47, Amery 0
Oshkosh West 17, Appleton East 7
Pacelli 49, Assumption 20
Pardeeville 50, Palmyra-Eagle 6
Pewaukee 37, New Berlin Eisenhower 0
Pittsville 2, Almond-Bancroft 0
Platteville 42, Dodgeville 26
Plymouth 31, Kewaskum 12
Port Washington 24, Berlin 14
Potosi/Cassville 48, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 26
Prescott 25, Saint Croix Central 0
Pulaski 49, Green Bay Southwest 7
Racine Lutheran 42, Brookfield Academy 27
Randolph 22, Fall River/Rio 18
Reedsville 48, Ozaukee 7
Regis 43, Elk Mound 6
Rhinelander 41, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 0
Rib Lake/Prentice def. Lake Holcombe, forfeit
Rice Lake 32, Eau Claire Memorial 6
River Falls 35, Holmen 20
River Valley 42, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 6
Rosholt 41, Wild Rose 13
Saint Francis 19, Saint Thomas More 18
Sheboygan Falls 32, Waupun 16
Slinger 20, Homestead 14
Southern Door 28, Mishicot 20
Southwestern 28, Iowa-Grant 12
Sparta 55, Tomah 7
Spencer/Columbus Catholic 48, Weyauwega-Fremont 28
Spring Valley 35, Boyceville 6
St. Croix Falls 48, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Stevens Point 28, Hortonville 13
Stratford 31, Shiocton 6
Sturgeon Bay 62, Williams Bay 6
Sun Prairie 55, Beloit Memorial 8
Thorp def. Marathon, forfeit
Turtle Lake 42, Clear Lake 0
Two Rivers 0, Chilton 0
Union Grove 27, Waterford 7
Unity 14, Webster 6
Verona Area 49, Madison West 18
Waterloo 33, Cambridge 14
Waukesha South 35, Waukesha North 31
Waunakee 48, Milton 7
Waupaca 27, New London 16
Wautoma 50, Westfield Area 12
Wauwatosa East 21, Pius XI Catholic 0
Wauwatosa West 72, Milwaukee Lutheran 6
Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 23, Brookwood 6
West Salem 21, La Crosse Logan 7
Whitefish Bay 35, Nicolet 6
Whitnall 40, South Milwaukee 18
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 21, Omro 14
Winneconne 30, Seymour 7
Wisconsin Dells 36, Poynette 7
Wisconsin Heights 69, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 13
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 36, Wausau West 20
Xavier 21, Fox Valley Lutheran 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning vs. Milwaukee Washington/Fuller Collegiate, ccd.
Milwaukee Marshall/Carmen NW/Milw Juneau/Milw Languages vs. Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South, ccd.
