Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adams Central 54, Jay Co. 7
Angola 38, W. Noble 10
Batesville 44, Rushville 0
Bloomington South 28, Bloomington North 14
Bremen 35, Triton 7
Brownsburg 38, Avon 17
Brownstown 35, Salem 26
Byron Center, Mich. 35, Elkhart 28, 2OT
Calumet 39, Whiting 14
Carmel 34, Indpls Pike 6
Carroll (Flora) 42, Southern Wells 6
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 54, Ft. Wayne Northrop 21
Castle 42, Ev. Harrison 7
Center Grove 45, Indpls Ben Davis 21
Centerville 54, Winchester 16
Charlestown 39, N. Harrison 7
Chesterton 42, LaPorte 6
Cin. St. Xavier, Ohio 41, Penn 10
Clinton Central 54, Frontier 18
Clinton Prairie 32, Tri-Central 8
Columbia City 49, Huntington North 21
Columbus East 42, Jennings Co. 6
Concord 44, Wawasee 0
Covenant Christian 56, Indpls Washington 0
Covington 48, Fountain Central 12
Crawford Co. 15, Rock Creek Academy 14
Crown Point 42, Lake Central 7
Culver 38, W. Central 14
Danville 41, Crawfordsville 0
Daviess Co., Ky. 21, Floyd Central 14, OT
Decatur Central 45, Martinsville 14
Delphi 14, Sheridan 12
E. Central 37, Franklin Co. 8
E. Noble 45, DeKalb 7
Eastern (Greentown) 61, Taylor 13
Eastside 20, Churubusco 13
Edinburgh 34, Northeastern 30
Ev. Memorial 29, Ev. Mater Dei 15
Ev. North 29, Ev. Reitz 26
Fairfield 51, Fremont 12
Forest Park 29, Tecumseh 12
Franklin 35, Whiteland 21
Franklin Central 24, Zionsville 21
Ft. Wayne Luers 49, Ft. Wayne Concordia 14
Ft. Wayne North 21, Ft. Wayne Wayne 14
Garrett 28, Lakeland 0
Greenfield 27, Pendleton Hts. 20
Hamilton Hts. 42, Northwestern 7
Hamilton Southeastern 42, Fishers 13
Hanover Central 48, River Forest 14
Heritage Christian 35, Eastern Hancock 0
Heritage Hills 28, S. Spencer 0
Highland 61, Hammond Central 34
Hobart 49, Culver Academy 6
Homestead 37, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 21
Indian Creek 13, Brown Co. 12
Indpls Brebeuf 42, Guerin Catholic 14
Indpls Cathedral 38, Indpls Chatard 14
Indpls Lutheran 34, Lapel 13
Indpls Park Tudor 60, Traders Point Christian 26
Indpls Roncalli 45, Columbus North 12
Indpls Scecina 26, Beech Grove 14
Jasper 56, Ev. Bosse 14
Jimtown 21, Glenn 0
Kankakee Valley 34, N. Newton 0
Kokomo 36, McCutcheon 7
Lafayette Harrison 56, Lafayette Jeff 41
Lawrence North 33, Indpls N. Central 7
Lawrenceburg 45, Southport 20
Lebanon 28, N. Montgomery 8
Leo 53, New Haven 15
Linton 56, N. Vermillion 6
Logansport 20, Indpls Tech 14
Lowell 42, Griffith 20
Maconaquah 46, Whitko 0
Madison 36, Milan 19
Marion 16, Anderson 6
Merrillville 45, Portage 13
Mishawaka Marian 33, New Prairie 0
Mitchell 42, Eastern (Greene) 13
Monroe Central 45, Oldenburg 0
Monrovia 38, Triton Central 14
Mooresville 70, Greenwood 14
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 49, New Palestine 10
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 35, Jeffersonville 13
Muncie Central 16, Richmond 8
Munster 21, Hammond Morton 16
N. Daviess 42, Washington 0
N. Judson 21, Knox 14
N. Knox 27, Boonville 26
N. Posey 35, Tell City 14
N. White 35, Tri-County 0
New Albany 27, Bedford N. Lawrence 16
Noblesville Home School 56, Purdue Polytechnic 6
NorthWood 17, Goshen 7
Northfield 20, Southwood 13
Northridge 35, Plymouth 0
Norwell 49, Bellmont 7
Owen Co., Ky. 26, Switzerland Co. 12
Owen Valley 54, Edgewood 7
Parke Heritage 36, Tuscola, Ill. 28
Perry Central 26, Paoli 20
Peru 40, N. Miami 0
Pioneer 42, Caston 6
Plainfield 28, Indpls Perry Meridian 7
Prairie Hts. 28, Central Noble 0
Princeton 42, N. Central (Farmersburg) 20
Providence 46, Clarksville 27
Rensselaer 30, Twin Lakes 0
Rochester 44, Wabash 19
S. Adams 42, Heritage 6
S. Bend Adams 21, S. Bend St. Joseph's 7
S. Bend Riley 42, S. Bend Clay 6
S. Dearborn 55, Connersville 8
S. Decatur 58, Cascade 28
S. Newton 59, Lake Station 30
S. Putnam 19, Greencastle 13
S. Vermillion 35, Marshall, Ill. 6
Scottsburg 43, Corydon 0
Seeger 38, Riverton Parke 26
Shenandoah 20, N. Decatur 8
South Warren, Ky. 42, Gibson Southern 7
Southmont 42, Frankfort 14
Southridge 58, Pike Central 0
Speedway 41, Indpls Ritter 21
Springs Valley 61, W. Washington 22
Sullivan 48, N. Putnam 7
Terre Haute North 20, Terre Haute South 14
Tippecanoe Valley 36, Manchester 0
Tipton 42, Cass 0
Tri 55, Wes-Del 27
Tri-West 20, Western Boone 11
Union City 62, Knightstown 0
Union Co. 27, Hagerstown 12
Valparaiso 49, Michigan City 28
Vincennes 13, Ev. Central 10, OT
W. Lafayette 43, Lafayette Catholic 7
Warren Central 48, Lawrence Central 13
Warsaw 17, Mishawaka 15
Westfield 42, Noblesville 15
Woodlan 32, Bluffton 19
Yorktown 28, Delta 27, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hammond Noll vs. Boone Grove, ccd.
LaVille vs. Winamac, ccd.
Northview vs. W. Vigo, ccd.
S. Central (Union Mills) vs. Wheeler, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
