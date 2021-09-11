Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bonny Eagle 20, Scarborough 6
Brunswick 28, Brewer 12
Cape Elizabeth 40, Fryeburg Academy 8
Dexter Regional 36, Stearns 14
Gray-New Gloucester 38, Sacopee Valley 12
Kennebunk 41, Biddeford 13
Lawrence 27, Skowhegan Area 20
Medomak Valley 8, Maine Central Institute 7
Messalonskee 34, Edward Little 8
Mt. Ararat 36, Mountain Valley 0
Noble 28, Gorham 0
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 43, Sanford 0
Portland 40, Deering 0
South Portland 26, Massabesic 0
Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 52, Dirigo 22
Westbrook 20, Wells 7
Winslow 34, Hampden Academy 12
York 21, Gardiner Area 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bucksport vs. Poland Regional/Whittier, ccd.
Ellsworth vs. Camden Hills Regional, ccd.
Hermon vs. Leavitt Area, ccd.
Mount Desert Island vs. Morse, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
