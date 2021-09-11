Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bonny Eagle 20, Scarborough 6

Brunswick 28, Brewer 12

Cape Elizabeth 40, Fryeburg Academy 8

Dexter Regional 36, Stearns 14

Gray-New Gloucester 38, Sacopee Valley 12

Kennebunk 41, Biddeford 13

Lawrence 27, Skowhegan Area 20

Medomak Valley 8, Maine Central Institute 7

Messalonskee 34, Edward Little 8

Mt. Ararat 36, Mountain Valley 0

Noble 28, Gorham 0

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 43, Sanford 0

Portland 40, Deering 0

South Portland 26, Massabesic 0

Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 52, Dirigo 22

Westbrook 20, Wells 7

Winslow 34, Hampden Academy 12

York 21, Gardiner Area 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bucksport vs. Poland Regional/Whittier, ccd.

Ellsworth vs. Camden Hills Regional, ccd.

Hermon vs. Leavitt Area, ccd.

Mount Desert Island vs. Morse, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

