Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Air Academy 53, Palmer 0
Alamosa 42, La Junta 6
Basalt 37, Faith Christian 0
Briggsdale 79, Weldon Valley 26
Cedaredge 20, Coal Ridge 0
Cheraw 46, Walsh 12
Cherokee Trail 28, Far Northeast 14
Cheyenne Mountain 48, Sierra 0
Cheyenne Wells 69, Kit Carson 6
D'Evelyn 28, Englewood 26
Dakota Ridge 49, Thomas Jefferson 7
Douglas County 48, Prairie View 19
Dove Creek 56, Dolores 8
Eads 52, Greeley County, Kan. 46
Eaton 31, Elizabeth 7
Erie 39, Bear Creek 21
FMHS 47, Grand Junction 7
Fairview 17, Grand Junction Central 0
Flatirons Academy 46, Jefferson 7
George Washington 68, Alameda 0
Glenwood Springs 35, Conifer 27
Golden 33, Skyline High School 21
Grandview 28, Overland 0
Holyoke 27, Bridgeport, Neb. 20
Kent Denver 20, Manual 6
Lakewood 34, Rocky Mountain 28
Legacy 35, Denver East 6
Limon 20, Strasburg 0
Lutheran 61, Battle Mountain 0
Manitou Springs 10, Salida 6
Meeker 40, Roaring Fork 0
Moffat County 42, Rawlins, Wyo. 7
Montrose High School 39, Durango 7
Mountain Range 32, Gateway 14
Mountain View 23, Greeley Central 9
North Fork 21, Monte Vista 0
Northridge 21, Greeley West 7
Palisade 28, Delta 10
Palmer Ridge 49, Lewis-Palmer 0
Peetz 55, Pawnee 2
Peyton 14, Center 8
Pomona 44, Doherty 14
Ponderosa 37, Chaparral 21
Pueblo East 21, Mesa Ridge 18
Pueblo West 35, Adams City 16
Rampart 55, Liberty 0
Regis Jesuit 35, J.K. Mullen 21
Rock Canyon 48, Northglenn 6
Rye 15, Rocky Ford 6
Sierra Grande 80, La Veta 6
Soroco 66, South Park 6
Summit 37, Aspen 20
The Classical Academy 49, Harrison 0
ThunderRidge 29, Eaglecrest 0
University 42, Valley 6
Windsor 56, Longmont 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Burlington vs. Goodland, Kan., ccd.
