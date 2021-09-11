Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Air Academy 53, Palmer 0

Alamosa 42, La Junta 6

Basalt 37, Faith Christian 0

Briggsdale 79, Weldon Valley 26

Cedaredge 20, Coal Ridge 0

Cheraw 46, Walsh 12

Cherokee Trail 28, Far Northeast 14

Cheyenne Mountain 48, Sierra 0

Cheyenne Wells 69, Kit Carson 6

D'Evelyn 28, Englewood 26

Dakota Ridge 49, Thomas Jefferson 7

Douglas County 48, Prairie View 19

Dove Creek 56, Dolores 8

Eads 52, Greeley County, Kan. 46

Eaton 31, Elizabeth 7

Erie 39, Bear Creek 21

FMHS 47, Grand Junction 7

Fairview 17, Grand Junction Central 0

Flatirons Academy 46, Jefferson 7

George Washington 68, Alameda 0

Glenwood Springs 35, Conifer 27

Golden 33, Skyline High School 21

Grandview 28, Overland 0

Holyoke 27, Bridgeport, Neb. 20

Kent Denver 20, Manual 6

Lakewood 34, Rocky Mountain 28

Legacy 35, Denver East 6

Limon 20, Strasburg 0

Lutheran 61, Battle Mountain 0

Manitou Springs 10, Salida 6

Meeker 40, Roaring Fork 0

Moffat County 42, Rawlins, Wyo. 7

Montrose High School 39, Durango 7

Mountain Range 32, Gateway 14

Mountain View 23, Greeley Central 9

North Fork 21, Monte Vista 0

Northridge 21, Greeley West 7

Palisade 28, Delta 10

Palmer Ridge 49, Lewis-Palmer 0

Peetz 55, Pawnee 2

Peyton 14, Center 8

Pomona 44, Doherty 14

Ponderosa 37, Chaparral 21

Pueblo East 21, Mesa Ridge 18

Pueblo West 35, Adams City 16

Rampart 55, Liberty 0

Regis Jesuit 35, J.K. Mullen 21

Rock Canyon 48, Northglenn 6

Rye 15, Rocky Ford 6

Sierra Grande 80, La Veta 6

Soroco 66, South Park 6

Summit 37, Aspen 20

The Classical Academy 49, Harrison 0

ThunderRidge 29, Eaglecrest 0

University 42, Valley 6

Windsor 56, Longmont 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Burlington vs. Goodland, Kan., ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

