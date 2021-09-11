Friday’s Scores

Read Next

OAKLAND, Calif. — With a chance to gain ground in a tense wild card race, the Oakland A’s went on a frenzy at the plate in a 10-5 win over the last-place Texas Rangers on Friday night.

With the win, the A’s extended their win streak to three games. Along with the Seattle Mariners, the A’s are now one game back of the New York Yankees — who lost their seventh straight — for the second wild card. The Toronto Blue Jays, who also lost on Friday, are a half-game back of New York and the Boston Red Sox are a game up on New York.