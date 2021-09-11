Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Asheville School, N.C. 54, Lakeway Christian 7
Baylor 49, Chattanooga Christian 8
CPA 17, MBA 0
Campbell County 36, Morristown East 28
Chattanooga Central 40, Hixson 0
Cleveland 56, East Ridge 7
Clinton def. Cherokee, forfeit
Coalfield 68, Sunbright 8
Community 46, Perry County 0
Dobyns-Bennett 35, David Crockett 7
ECS 21, Jackson Christian 0
East Hamilton 70, Sequoyah 0
Elizabethton 20, Daniel Boone 13
Farragut 35, Oak Ridge 30
Gibbs def. Knoxville Central, forfeit
Gordonsville 28, Eagleville 14
Greeneville 55, Morristown West 7
Hampton 33, Cloudland 0
Hillcrest def. Germantown, forfeit
Johnson County 7, Sullivan East 6
Kingston 21, Rockwood 0
Knoxville Halls 34, Jefferson County 33
Knoxville West 31, Knoxville Fulton 14
Lausanne Collegiate 35, Bartlett 0
MUS 46, Raleigh Egypt 0
Maryville 30, Alcoa 27
Meigs County 40, Signal Mountain 6
Nashville Overton def. Maplewood, forfeit
Northview Academy 35, Claiborne County 0
Oakdale 25, Wartburg Central 0
Oakland def. Beacon Hill, Va., forfeit
Oneida def. Oliver Springs, forfeit
Powell 42, Science Hill 14
Red Bank 46, Soddy Daisy 14
Rhea County 35, Anderson County 33
Scott County def. Austin-East, forfeit
Sevier County 14, Pigeon Forge 0
Seymour 49, Cocke County 7
South Doyle 26, Bearden 7
South Greene 48, West Greene 7
Tennessee 33, Karns 31
Twin Springs, Va. 28, Unaka 24
Unicoi County 35, Happy Valley 6
Union County 50, Cumberland Gap 20
Walker Valley 42, Knoxville Carter 14
Waverly Central 42, McNairy Central 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Murphy, N.C. vs. South Pittsburg, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
