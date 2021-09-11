Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Asheville School, N.C. 54, Lakeway Christian 7

Baylor 49, Chattanooga Christian 8

CPA 17, MBA 0

Campbell County 36, Morristown East 28

Chattanooga Central 40, Hixson 0

Cleveland 56, East Ridge 7

Clinton def. Cherokee, forfeit

Coalfield 68, Sunbright 8

Community 46, Perry County 0

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Dobyns-Bennett 35, David Crockett 7

ECS 21, Jackson Christian 0

East Hamilton 70, Sequoyah 0

Elizabethton 20, Daniel Boone 13

Farragut 35, Oak Ridge 30

Gibbs def. Knoxville Central, forfeit

Gordonsville 28, Eagleville 14

Greeneville 55, Morristown West 7

Hampton 33, Cloudland 0

Hillcrest def. Germantown, forfeit

Johnson County 7, Sullivan East 6

Kingston 21, Rockwood 0

Knoxville Halls 34, Jefferson County 33

Knoxville West 31, Knoxville Fulton 14

Lausanne Collegiate 35, Bartlett 0

MUS 46, Raleigh Egypt 0

Maryville 30, Alcoa 27

Meigs County 40, Signal Mountain 6

Nashville Overton def. Maplewood, forfeit

Northview Academy 35, Claiborne County 0

Oakdale 25, Wartburg Central 0

Oakland def. Beacon Hill, Va., forfeit

Oneida def. Oliver Springs, forfeit

Powell 42, Science Hill 14

Red Bank 46, Soddy Daisy 14

Rhea County 35, Anderson County 33

Scott County def. Austin-East, forfeit

Sevier County 14, Pigeon Forge 0

Seymour 49, Cocke County 7

South Doyle 26, Bearden 7

South Greene 48, West Greene 7

Tennessee 33, Karns 31

Twin Springs, Va. 28, Unaka 24

Unicoi County 35, Happy Valley 6

Union County 50, Cumberland Gap 20

Walker Valley 42, Knoxville Carter 14

Waverly Central 42, McNairy Central 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Murphy, N.C. vs. South Pittsburg, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 11, 2021 2:57 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 11, 2021 2:57 PM

Sports

Ga Tech signs hoops coaches Pastner, Fortner to extensions

September 11, 2021 2:56 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 11, 2021 2:56 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service