Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 50, Mark Morris 16
Archbishop Murphy 27, Fife 17
Arlington 54, Oak Harbor 0
Bremerton 21, Columbia River 6
Burlington-Edison 35, Cedarcrest 7
Cashmere 28, Goldendale 25
Central Valley 21, Lewis and Clark 0
Clackamas, Ore. 38, Camas 30
Columbia (Burbank) 21, Kiona-Benton 14
Columbia (Hunters) 28, Northport 6
Dufur, Ore. def. Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram, forfeit
Eastlake 17, Rainier Beach 16
Everett 34, Jackson 10
Evergreen (Vancouver) 27, Washougal 6
Ferndale 35, Lynden 25
Ferris 55, Ridgeline 0
Gig Harbor 39, Bonney Lake 19
Gonzaga Prep 44, Eastmont 6
Graham-Kapowsin 56, Olympia 0
Granite Falls 38, Friday Harbor 15
Issaquah 36, Newport-Bellevue 30
Kamiak 48, Shorewood 6
Kelso 46, North Thurston 0
Kennewick 17, Southridge 14
Klahowya 27, Kingston 26
La Center 39, Woodland 7
Lakeland, Idaho 42, West Valley (Spokane) 13
Lakewood 43, Lynden Christian 30
Lewiston, Idaho 54, Clarkston 13
Liberty 41, Kentlake 14
Liberty Christian 78, Tekoa/Rosalia 0
Lincoln 28, Stadium 6
Lincoln 54, Skyline 42
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 25, Davenport 24
Lummi 58, Naselle 20
Mariner 28, Cascade (Everett) 21
Marysville-Getchell 20, Mount Vernon 14
Marysville-Pilchuck 49, Stanwood 14
Meridian 55, Everett 6
Montesano 43, Cascade Christian 0
Napavine 34, Onalaska 20
Nathan Hale 35, Interlake 12
Nooksack Valley 49, Hoquiam 14
North Central 20, Grandview 17
North Creek 34, River Ridge 12
North Kitsap 62, Lakeside (Seattle) 0
O'Dea 49, Kennedy 0
Odessa 60, Wellpinit 32
Pasco 13, Walla Walla 6
Pomeroy 50, Deary, Idaho 0
Post Falls, Idaho 42, Moses Lake 26
Prairie 52, Centralia 14
Prosser 38, Zillah 7
Puyallup 30, Curtis 20
R.A. Long 21, Franklin Pierce 20
Richland 51, Hanford 0
Ridgefield 36, Castle Rock 12
Rochester 49, Seton Catholic 8
Royal 51, Othello 3
Seattle Prep 56, Blanchet 27
Sedro-Woolley 51, La Salle 0
Sehome 17, Anacortes 0
Shorecrest 41, Mountlake Terrace 0
Skyview 51, Battle Ground 6
Stevenson 6, Columbia (White Salmon) 0
Sultan 21, La Conner 0
Sunnyside 35, Hermiston, Ore. 14
Tenino 64, Rainier 0
Timberline 57, Kent Meridian 6
Toledo 39, Raymond 8
Toppenish 28, Pullman 7
Union 35, Mountain View 21
Valor Christian, Colo. 41, Eastside Catholic 0
Washington 42, Black Hills 24
White River 21, Shelton 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chief Leschi vs. Tacoma Baptist, ccd.
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho vs. West Valley (Yakima), ccd.
Colville vs. Sandpoint, Idaho, ccd.
Corbett, Ore. vs. Fort Vancouver, ccd.
DeSales vs. Wallowa, Ore., ccd.
East Valley (Spokane) vs. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls), ccd.
Mead vs. Mt. Spokane, ccd.
Sammamish vs. Cleveland, ccd.
Selah vs. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls), ccd.
Sequim vs. Squalicum, ccd.
Snohomish vs. Squalicum, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
