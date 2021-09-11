Walker scheduled to start for New York against New York

New York Yankees (78-63, third in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (71-71, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Saturday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Corey Kluber (4-3, 3.69 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-9, 4.15 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets +111, Yankees -130; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and New York will square off on Saturday.

The Mets are 42-27 on their home turf. New York has a team on-base percentage of .312, led by Michael Conforto with a mark of .340.

The Yankees are 38-32 on the road. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .321, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .369.

The Mets won the last meeting 10-3. Tylor Megill recorded his third victory and Francisco Lindor went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for New York. Jordan Montgomery took his sixth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 32 home runs and is slugging .522.

Judge leads the Yankees with 50 extra base hits and is batting .286.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Yankees: 2-8, .213 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Jose Martinez: (knee), Jose Peraza: (finger), Brandon Nimmo: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (knee), David Peterson: (side), Jake Reed: (forearm), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Tomas Nido: (thumb).

Yankees: Jameson Taillon: (ankle), Luis Severino: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga : (shoulder), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Domingo German: (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: (hamstring), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).