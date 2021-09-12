Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Olton, Texas 56, Texico 22
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Olton, Texas 56, Texico 22
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Everton looks to maintain its unbeaten start to the Premier League season under recently hired manager Rafa Benitez in a home match against Burnley.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments