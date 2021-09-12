Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 46, Brethren 8

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 35, Waterford Our Lady 0

Britton-Deerfield 38, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 12

East Jordan 14, Morenci 6

Kinde-North Huron 36, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 14

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 43, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 8

Martin 60, Gobles 0

Mesick 48, Manistee Catholic Central 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan vs. South Shore, Wis., ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

