Saturday’s Scores

Read Next

PITTSBURGH — The surprise announcement of Sidney Crosby's wrist surgery was the latest in an offseason filled with gut punches. It might have been a reality check, too, as darkness sets in on this golden age of Penguins hockey.

In and of itself, Crosby's left wrist surgery wouldn't necessarily trigger alarm bells as camp approaches. But it would still be worrisome. He underwent a procedure on the same wrist last summer and was bothered by it all this summer, so it seems reasonable to categorize the wrist as a chronic issue.