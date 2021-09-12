Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Devils Lake 20, Grand Forks Red River 17
St. John 36, TGU 28, OT
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Dante McMillan had 16 carries for 151 yards and a touchdown, Damon Bankston ran for two TDs, and Weber State cruised to a 41-3 win over in-state rival Dixie State.KEEP READING
Comments