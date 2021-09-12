Brewers’ Burnes, Hader combine to no-hit Indians in 3-0 win

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, left, tags out San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford, right, at home plate during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski) AP

Milwaukee ace Corbin Burnes combined with reliever Josh Hader to pitch baseball’s record ninth no-hitter this season, breaking a mark set when pitchers began throwing overhand in 1884 as the Brewers beat the Cleveland Indians 3-0 on Saturday night.

Burnes (10-4) struck out 14 with 115 pitches over eight innings, taking a perfect game into the seventh while overpowering the Indians, who were no-hit for the third time in 2021. This time is was by Burnes — who has become a Cy Young contender as the Brewers run away with the NL Central — and Hader, one of the game’s top closers.

Cleveland is the first team to be no-hit three times in the same year — all of them with starter Zach Plesac (10-5) on the mound.

The right-handed Burnes was in control from the start, striking out 11 of his first 14 hitters and retiring the first 18 in order. After walking Myles Straw to start the seventh, the 26-year-old got through the eighth thanks to a diving catch by center fielder Lorenzo Cain on Owen Miller’s liner.

The Progressive Field crowd booed as Hader came on in the ninth. He overpowered Oscar Mercado, striking him out to start the inning. Then, first baseman Jace Peterson went into foul territory to making a lunging catch for the second out.

Hader ended the no-hitter by getting Straw to flail at a pitch in the dirt. The Brewers stormed the field to share hugs and high-fives with a signature victory in their runaway season.

Juan Nieves pitched the Brewers’ previous no-hitter on April 15, 1987, at Baltimore.

YANKEES 8, METS 7

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge tied it with his second homer of the game in the eighth inning, Mets infielder Javier Báez gave away the lead with an error a few at-bats later and the Yankees beat their crosstown rival at Citi Field following a stirring ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

The Yankees snapped a seven-game skid and ended a run of 11 losses in 13 games since a 13-game winning streak pushed them to the AL wild-card lead. They dropped into a tie with Toronto for the second wild card. The Mets remained five games behind NL East-leading Atlanta after the Braves lost to the Marlins.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The Yankees jumped to a 5-0 lead shortly after an emotional pregame tribute, then let it all slip away, capped by James McCann’s two-run homer that put the Mets up 6-5 in the sixth. The Mets added another run against Clay Holmes (7-3) before Judge lofted a tying two-run drive off Trevor May (7-3) that stayed in the air nearly seven seconds before dropping over the wall in left with no outs in the eighth.

Aroldis Chapman closed out his 26th save.

GIANTS 15, CUBS 4

CHICAGO (AP) — Tommy La Stella and Brandon Belt hit three-run homers and San Francisco pounded Chicago for its sixth straight victory.

La Stella finished with three hits, including a double, five RBIs and scored three runs to help surging San Francisco improve to a major league-best 92-50.

La Stella’s home run off Tommy Nance in the fifth thudded off Wrigley’s right-field videoboard and capped a six-run rally that allowed San Francisco to pull away.

Belt went deep and doubled for the second straight day. The 33-year-old first baseman has 23 homers, with 12 in his last 28 games, and 10 hits in his last 21 at-bats.

The Cubs dropped their second straight, and third in four following a seven-game winning streak

Kevin Gausman (14-5) allowed three runs on eight hits, while walking none. Caleb Baragar tossed the final three innings for his second save. Zach Davies (6-11) was the loser.

RED SOX 9, WHITE SOX 8, 10 INNINGS

CHICAGO (AP) — Travis Shaw hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th inning after belting a three-run homer in the third and Boston beat Chicago.

Filling in with J.D. Martinez scratched from the lineup, Shaw capped a seven-run third with a drive that made it 7-2 and chased Chicago starter Dylan Cease.

The AL Central-leading White Sox tied it with five in the fourth and took an 8-7 lead in the fifth when Yasmani Grandal homered off Ryan Brasier. Boston tied it in the eighth on Enrique Hernández’s sacrifice fly against Craig Kimbrel.

Alex Verdugo started the 10th on second and moved up on Bobby Dalbec’s grounder to first. Shaw then lined a tiebreaking single to right against Mike Wright (0-1).

Garrett Whitlock (8-3) worked two scoreless innings. Josh Taylor earned his first career save, and the Red Sox came out on top after losing four of five.

RANGERS 8, ATHLETICS 6

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jonah Heim hit a two-run home run with two outs in the eighth to cap a five-run rally, lifting Texas past Oakland.

Trailing 6-2 after being held down by starter Cole Irvin, the Rangers took advantage of the A’s struggling bullpen. DJ Peters hit a two-run home run and Yohel Pozo added an RBI double off Sergio Romo before Heim’s homer on an 0-2 pitch from Andrew Chafin (1-3).

Matt Olson, Starling Marte and Mark Canha homered for the A’s. Leody Tavares connected for Texas in the ninth.

Brett Martin (4-4) retired three batters to win. Joe Barlow pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

BLUE JAYS 11, ORIOLES 10, 1ST GAME

BLUE JAYS 11, ORIOLES 2, 2ND GAME

BALTIMORE (AP) — Bo Bichette and Alejandro Kirk hit a pair of two-run homers in an 11-run seventh and Toronto beat Baltimore to complete a doubleheader sweep.

In the opener, George Springer hit a two-out, two-run homer in the seventh.

In the nightcap, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. led off the seventh with single off rookie left-hander Keegan Akin (2-9), and Bichette followed with a towering homer to left field.

Tanner Scott entered for Baltimore and gave up another two-run homer to Kirk just over the right-field scoreboard. Marcus Semien and Teoscar Hernández added three-run shots and Toronto tied team records for an inning with the 11 runs, 11 hits and four homers.

Trevor Richards (7-2) got the win with a scoreless sixth inning.

In the opener, Guerrero hit his 43rd home run of the season to move within one of the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani for the major league lead.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Danny Jansen also connected for the Blue Jays. Austin Hays hit a pair of homers for Baltimore and extended his career-high hitting streak to 17 games. Anthony Santander and Ryan Mountcastle also homered.

Nate Pearson (1-1) picked up the win with two scoreless innings. Jordan Romano earned his 17th save. Tyler Wells (2-2) was the loser.

RAYS 7, TIGERS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Joey Wendle tripled and homered, 30-year-old Dietrich Enns won for the first time in the major leagues and Tampa Bay beat Detroit.

Kevin Kiermaier doubled and tripled to help the Rays end a two-game losing streak. Enns (1-0) struck out six in four hitless innings of relief, nine years after being drafted by the New York Yankees out of Central Michigan University.

Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera picked up his 2,974th career hit with an RBI single in the fourth. Robbie Grossman homered for the Tigers. Casey Mize (7-8) was the loser.

CARDINALS 6, REDS 4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer in the eighth and had three RBIs and Paul DeJong had a solo shot to help St. Louis beat Cincinnati.

St. Louis has won three of four and gained a game on Cincinnati in the NL wild-card race. The Reds, who have lost four of six, started the day percentage points behind San Diego for the second spot.

Alex Reyes, who had been closing games for most of the season, pitched the eighth to earn the victory. Reyes (7-8) struck out one and walked one. Giovanny Gallegos picked up his seventh save.

Arenado hit his 30th homer, connecting on a 1-0 pitch from Lucas Sims (5-3) to drive home Paul Goldschmidt. Sims allowed three hits and struck out two in one inning.

PHILLIES 6, ROCKIES 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler steadied the slumping Phillies with eight strikeouts and Bryce Harper homered to lead Philadelphia past Colorado.

Odubel Herrera had a two-RBI bunt double and Jean Segura hit a solo homer to help the Phillies snap a four-game losing streak.

Wheeler (13-9) won his third straight start and tossed at least six innings in his 11th straight start. He left with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh.

Kyle Freeland (5-8) was the loser.

PIRATES 10, NATIONALS 7

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds hit his 23rd home run of the season and drove in three runs in Pittsburgh's victory over Washington.

Reynolds hit a two-run shot to right-center field in the fifth and gave Pittsburgh the lead in the sixth when he worked a bases-loaded walk against Washington reliever Andres Machado. The walk was one of 10 issued by the struggling Nationals.

Ben Gamel hit his seventh home run — and first in more than two months — in the fifth.

Kyle Keller (1-1) earned the victory in relief of starter Wil Crowe. Chris Stratton worked a perfect ninth for his fourth save. Alberto Baldonado (0-1) took the loss.

TWINS 9, ROYALS 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco hit two of Minnesota’s five home runs, Michael Pineda pitched five strong innings in his return to the rotation and the Twins beat Kansas City.

Polanco had three hits in his third multi-homer game of the season. Byron Buxton homered for the second straight day, and Nick Gordon and Max Kepler also went deep for Minnesota, which has won five of seven.

Pineda (6-8) allowed one run on five hits. He was making his first start since returning from the injured list on Sept. 6 with a left oblique strain. He made his first career relief appearance on Sept. 6 before slotting back into the rotation.

Brady Singer (4-10) was the loser.

MARLINS 6, BRAVES 4

ATLANTA (AP) — Bryan De La Cruz and Jesús Sánchez hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning against Richard Rodríguez in Miami's victory over Atlanta.

De La Cruz, who went 3 for 4, broke a 3-all tie with a shot to left-center, before Sánchez went deep for the ninth time, a long drive to right, to make it 5-3.

Rodríguez (4-4) has allowed four homers in his last three innings. Anthony Bass (3-7) earned the win by pitching a scoreless seventh. Dylan Floro earned his 10th save in 15 chances after facing five batters in the ninth.

ANGELS 4, ASTROS 2

HOUSTON (AP) — Luis Rengifo homered with three RBIs to lead Los Angeles past Houston.

David Fletcher and Shohei Ohtani hit consecutive singles to start the game before Fletcher scored on a one-out double by Jared Walsh. The Angels made it 2-0 when Ohtani scored on a groundout by Rengifo.

Jo Adell opened the third with a single and Rengifo pushed the lead to 4-0 with his one-out homer to right field off Luis Garcia (10-7).

Angels starter Jose Suarez (7-7) permitted three hits and a run while striking out seven in 5 2/3 innings. Raisel Iglesias struck out Jose Altuve before retiring pinch-hitter Chas McCormick to end the game and get his 31st save.