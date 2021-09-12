Sports

Sturges late TDs send Texas St. past FIU 23-17 in OT

The Associated Press

MIAMI

Brock Sturges ran for two touchdowns and his second of the game occurred in overtime to give Texas State a 23-17 win over Florida International on Saturday.

FIU quarterback Max Bortenschlager fumbled the ball as he was sacked on the Panthers' first possession of overtime.

Sturges' 11-yard game winner followed his 1-yard dive that ended the Bobcats' (1-1) 10-play, 62-yard drive which tied it 17-all with 10:09 left in regulation.

Bortenschlager threw a 34-yard scoring pass to Rivaldo Fairweather to start the second half to give FIU (1-1) its first lead at 14-10.

Bortenschlager threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns and D’vonte Price had 111 yards rushing on 23 carries.

