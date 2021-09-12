Sports

Weber State runs for 5 TDs in 41-3 win over Dixie State

The Associated Press

ST. GEORGE, Utah

Dante McMillan had 16 carries for 151 yards and a touchdown, Damon Bankston ran for two TDs, and Weber State cruised to a 41-3 win over in-state rival Dixie State on Saturday night.

Kris Jackson and Creyton Cooped also had touchdown runs for Weber State (1-1).

On the game's fourth play from scrimmage, McMillan took a handoff off left tackle, broke toward the sideline and raced 52 yards for a touchdown and Weber State never trailed.

Bronson Barron — one of five Wildcats players to attempt at least one pass — completed 10 of 20 for 90 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Randall Johnson was 5-of-8 passing for 89 yards.

Dixie State (0-2) converted just 2 of 12 third downs and finished with 253 total yards.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Baseball

Mookie Betts and Joe Kelly come up big for Dodgers in win over Padres

September 12, 2021 1:46 AM

Sports

Haener accounts for 6 TDs, Fresno State routs Cal Poly 63-10

September 12, 2021 1:46 AM

Sports

Jacksonville State stuns Florida State on final play

September 12, 2021 1:52 AM

Sports

Saturday’s Scores

September 12, 2021 1:28 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service