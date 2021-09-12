Sports

Webb expected to start for the Giants against Cubs

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

San Francisco Giants (92-50, first in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (65-78, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (9-3, 2.64 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) Cubs: Justin Steele (3-2, 3.75 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +182, Giants -219; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants travel to play the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

The Cubs are 39-35 in home games in 2020. Chicago is hitting a collective batting average of .231 this season, led by Willson Contreras with an average of .226.

The Giants are 47-27 in road games. San Francisco hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .322 this season, led by Buster Posey with a mark of .385.

The Giants won the last meeting 15-4. Kevin Gausman notched his 14th victory and Tommy La Stella went 3-for-6 with a double, a home run and five RBIs for San Francisco. Zach Davies registered his 11th loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 39 extra base hits and is slugging .422.

Mike Yastrzemski ranks second on the Giants with 50 extra base hits and 57 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .249 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by four runs

Giants: 8-2, .286 batting average, 2.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Keegan Thompson: (shoulder), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jason Heyward: (head), Michael Hermosillo: (forearm), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

Giants: Alex Wood: (undisclosed), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (back), Austin Slater: (concussion), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Alex Dickerson: (hamstring), Kris Bryant: (wrist), Donovan Solano: (health protocols), Wilmer Flores: (hamstring), Brandon Crawford: (wrist).

