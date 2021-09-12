Webb expected to start for the Giants against Cubs

San Francisco Giants (92-50, first in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (65-78, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (9-3, 2.64 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) Cubs: Justin Steele (3-2, 3.75 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +182, Giants -219; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants travel to play the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

The Cubs are 39-35 in home games in 2020. Chicago is hitting a collective batting average of .231 this season, led by Willson Contreras with an average of .226.

The Giants are 47-27 in road games. San Francisco hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .322 this season, led by Buster Posey with a mark of .385.

The Giants won the last meeting 15-4. Kevin Gausman notched his 14th victory and Tommy La Stella went 3-for-6 with a double, a home run and five RBIs for San Francisco. Zach Davies registered his 11th loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 39 extra base hits and is slugging .422.

Mike Yastrzemski ranks second on the Giants with 50 extra base hits and 57 RBIs.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .249 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by four runs

Giants: 8-2, .286 batting average, 2.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Keegan Thompson: (shoulder), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jason Heyward: (head), Michael Hermosillo: (forearm), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

Giants: Alex Wood: (undisclosed), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (back), Austin Slater: (concussion), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Alex Dickerson: (hamstring), Kris Bryant: (wrist), Donovan Solano: (health protocols), Wilmer Flores: (hamstring), Brandon Crawford: (wrist).