Cabrera scheduled to start for Marlins at Braves

Miami Marlins (60-82, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (75-66, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (0-1, 7.11 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Braves: Max Fried (11-7, 3.49 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 136 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -274, Marlins +221; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Miami will square off on Sunday.

The Braves are 36-34 on their home turf. Atlanta has a collective on-base percentage of .315, led by Ronald Acuna Jr. with a mark of .391.

The Marlins are 22-48 on the road. Miami is slugging .373 as a unit. Jazz Chisholm Jr. leads the team with a slugging percentage of .432.

The Marlins won the last meeting 6-4. Anthony Bass earned his third victory and Bryan De La Cruz went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Miami. Richard Rodriguez registered his fourth loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 67 extra base hits and is batting .255.

Chisholm Jr. leads the Marlins with 46 RBIs and is batting .252.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Marlins: 5-5, .218 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (elbow), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Stephen Vogt: (hip).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion), Brian Anderson: (shoulder), Jesus Aguilar: (knee).