Ober expected to start as Minnesota hosts Kansas City

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Kansas City Royals (64-78, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (63-79, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (4-6, 5.07 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) Twins: Bailey Ober (2-2, 4.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -162, Royals +141; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Kansas City will square off on Sunday.

The Twins are 33-37 in home games in 2020. Minnesota has slugged .422 this season. Byron Buxton leads the team with a mark of .611.

The Royals are 30-43 on the road. Kansas City has a team on-base percentage of .301, led by Nicky Lopez with a mark of .365.

The Twins won the last meeting 9-2. Michael Pineda recorded his sixth victory and Jorge Polanco went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs for Minnesota. Brady Singer registered his 10th loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Polanco leads the Twins with 86 RBIs and is batting .279.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 61 extra base hits and is batting .274.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .224 batting average, 3.74 ERA

Royals: 5-5, .250 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (shoulder), Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Kenta Maeda: (forearm), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Mitch Garver: (back).

Royals: Joel Payamps: (undisclosed), Richard Lovelady: (elbow), Brad Keller: (shoulder), Jakob Junis: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Cam Gallagher: (knee).

