McCullers Jr. expected to start as Houston hosts Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels (70-72, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (82-59, first in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jaime Barria (2-3, 5.16 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (11-4, 3.19 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 161 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -243, Angels +202; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Los Angeles will face off on Sunday.

The Astros are 44-27 in home games in 2020. Houston has slugged .439 this season. Kyle Tucker leads the team with a mark of .544.

The Angels are 33-38 in road games. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .305, led by Shohei Ohtani with a mark of .344.

The Angels won the last meeting 4-2. Jose Suarez earned his seventh victory and Luis Rengifo went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Luis Garcia registered his seventh loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 91 RBIs and is batting .282.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 73 extra base hits and 94 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .271 batting average, 4.53 ERA, outscored by one run

Angels: 5-5, .210 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Zack Greinke: (covid-19), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (shoulder), Michael Brantley: (knee), Taylor Jones: (covid-19), Jason Castro: (knee).

Angels: Austin Warren: (health protocols), Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Jose Marte: (undisclosed), Reid Detmers: (health protocols), Alex Cobb: (wrist), Dylan Bundy: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (lumbar), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).