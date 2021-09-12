Sports

Lynn expected to start as White Sox host the Red Sox

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Boston Red Sox (81-63, second in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (81-61, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (9-7, 0.00 ERA) White Sox: Lance Lynn (10-4, 2.59 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 152 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Rafael Devers and the Red Sox will take on the White Sox Sunday.

The White Sox are 47-25 on their home turf. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .333, led by Yoan Moncada with a mark of .377.

The Red Sox have gone 37-34 away from home. Boston's lineup has 191 home runs this season, Rafael Devers leads them with 33 homers.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 9-8. Garrett Whitlock earned his eighth victory and Travis Shaw went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Boston. Mike Wright registered his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 57 extra base hits and is batting .263.

Devers leads the Red Sox with 104 RBIs and is batting .276.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .266 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by six runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .285 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Lucas Giolito: (hamstring), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Adam Engel: (shoulder), Tim Anderson: (hamstring).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (covid-19), Nick Pivetta: (covid-19), Martin Perez: (covid-19), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Barnes: (covid-19), Danny Santana: (covid-19), J.D. Martinez: (back), Jarren Duran: (covid-19), Yairo Munoz: (covid-19), Christian Arroyo: (health protocols).

