Bagnaia fends off Márquez to win MotoGP race in Spain

The Associated Press

Francesco Bagnaia of Italy, (63), on his Ducati leans into a corner ahead of Marc Marquez of Spain, (93), on his Honda, during the Alcaniz Aragon Moto GP race at the MotorLand Aragon circuit, in Alcaniz, Spain Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)
Francesco Bagnaia of Italy, (63), on his Ducati leans into a corner ahead of Marc Marquez of Spain, (93), on his Honda, during the Alcaniz Aragon Moto GP race at the MotorLand Aragon circuit, in Alcaniz, Spain Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)
ALCAÑIZ, Spain

Francesco Bagnaia fended off a late charge by Marc Márquez to win the Aragón GP for his first MotoGP victory on Sunday.

Bagnaia and Márquez exchanged positions at the top a few times in the final laps but the Italian held on after Márquez went wide off the track in the final meters at the Motorland track. Joan Mir finished in third place.

The 24-year-old Bagnaia, a Ducati rider, is in his third season in MotoGP.

He is the eighth different winner of the season. Championship leader Fabio Quartararo finished eighth to see his championship lead from Bagnaia drop to 53 points.

