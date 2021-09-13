Portland hosts Colorado after 3 straight shutout wins

Colorado Rapids (12-4-6) vs. Portland Timbers (10-10-3)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland +140, Colorado +170, Draw +263; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Portland comes into a matchup with Colorado after recording three consecutive shutout wins.

The Timbers went 11-6-6 overall and 6-4-2 at home a season ago. Portland scored 55 goals a season ago, averaging 2.4 per game.

The Rapids put together an 8-6-4 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 5-5-1 in road matches. Colorado scored 32 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 31.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Andy Polo (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured).

Colorado: Lalas Abubakar (injured), Jeremy Kelly (injured), Jack Price, Younes Namli (injured).