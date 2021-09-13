Manoah scheduled to start as Toronto hosts Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (89-54, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (80-63, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Monday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Collin McHugh (6-1, 1.63 ERA, .89 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (5-2, 3.71 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -130, Rays +110; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays travel to play the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

The Blue Jays are 39-30 on their home turf. Toronto has slugged .466 this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a .610 slugging percentage, including 66 extra-base hits and 44 home runs.

The Rays have gone 44-28 away from home. Tampa Bay has slugged .427 this season. Nelson Cruz leads the team with a mark of .528.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 3-1. Robbie Ray notched his seventh victory and Danny Jansen went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Toronto. Rich Hill registered his fourth loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien leads the Blue Jays with 78 extra base hits and is batting .272.

Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 33 home runs and has 84 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 9-1, .321 batting average, 3.92 ERA, outscored opponents by 49 runs

Rays: 5-5, .278 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Santiago Espinal: (hip), Cavan Biggio: (back).

Rays: Matt Wisler: (finger), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Shane McClanahan: (back), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (hip), Wander Franco: (hamstring).