Monday’s Scores

The Ravens’ night opened in the most Las Vegas way possible, all glitz and bright lights: a Gladys Knight national anthem inside a $2 billion stadium; a Steve Aoki soundtrack, the bass pumping; a season-opening introduction from none other than Mr. Big Fight himself, Bruce Buffer.

Their night ended in the most crushing way imaginable: with a go-ahead Lamar Jackson rally spoiled by a diced-up defense, a sure-thing Raiders touchdown turning into a glimmer of Ravens hope in overtime, then a second costly Jackson fumble all but handing the win over. Zay Jones’ 31-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Derek Carr secured a 33-27 win inside a vibrating Allegiant Stadium and sent the Ravens into a daunting Week 2 primetime game.