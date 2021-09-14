Monday’s Scores

Sports

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 25-10, 25-18, 26-24

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Redfield, 25-9, 25-22, 29-27

Platte-Geddes def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-12, 25-13, 25-12

Sioux Falls Washington def. Yankton, 25-23, 25-15, 25-15

Tea Area def. Parkston, 25-16, 25-20, 25-22

Waubay/Summit def. Tri-State, 23-25, 25-17, 25-17, 21-25, 15-12

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

September 13, 2021 11:37 PM
