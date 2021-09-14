Cole scheduled to start for Yankees at Orioles

New York Yankees (80-64, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (46-97, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (14-7, 2.78 ERA, .99 WHIP, 217 strikeouts) Orioles: Alexander Wells (1-2, 7.15 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +278, Yankees -353; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and New York will face off on Tuesday.

The Orioles are 22-49 on their home turf. Baltimore has slugged .407 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .535.

The Yankees have gone 39-33 away from home. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .320 this season, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .370.

The Orioles won the last meeting 8-7. Marcos Diplan secured his first victory and Mullins went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Baltimore. Andrew Heaney took his ninth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mullins leads the Orioles with 29 home runs and is batting .299.

DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 147 hits and is batting .270.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .254 batting average, 7.64 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Yankees: 2-8, .208 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Jorge Lopez: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Matt Harvey: (knee), Hunter Harvey: (lat).

Yankees: Jameson Taillon: (ankle), Luis Severino: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga : (shoulder), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Domingo German: (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: (hamstring), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).